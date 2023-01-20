Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed what former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, had planned to do to opposition leaders during the burial of former President Mwai Kibaki last year.

Speaking at his office on Friday, Gachagua revealed that Uhuru and Matiang’i had hired buses to ferry busy bodies from Nairobi to Othaya to go and heckle then Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade.

However, Gachagua said the people of Nyeri County stood with Ruto until the last minute and instead of being heckled he was cheered like the ‘Son of the mountain’

“Kwa matanga ya Kibaki walituma watu na mabasi tupigiwe kelele, Lakini Ruto alishangiliwa!,”Gachagua said.

He also said during the campaigns they had nicknamed him D.O. but told them that he is now the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

