Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta and a gang of 10 criminals stole billions of taxpayers’ money during his 10-year tenure in office.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Gachagua said the corruption cartel comprised “about 10 people who stole billions from the economy in manipulated deals”.

The second in command said the criminals who were Uhuru allies, subdivided land in Kibiko, Galana amongst other places.

He said the 10 individuals own big companies and banks from the money they received through kickbacks and looting.

He also said President William Ruto will not form a commission to investigate them but the government will repossess properties they acquired illegally.

On the grabbing of Kibiko and Galana lands, Gachagua said the government will repossess the title and take the individuals to court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST