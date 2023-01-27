Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ordered national and county administrators to crack down on illicit liquor in the Mt Kenya region since it threatens to wipe out a generation of youth, particularly in the region.

Speaking in Murang’a on Thursday during the launch of the county’s bursary programme, Gachagua also called on the county governments to regulate the issuance of licenses for bars and pubs, saying consumption of illicit liquor has reached worrying levels

The second in command told the administrators, including assistant chiefs, chiefs, sub-county commissioners and regional commissioners to join hands in containing the menace.

“We shall not accept a situation where youths are being killed or become unproductive because of consumption of illicit alcohol. The administrators must eradicate alcoholism and drug abuse.

“The Ruto Administration will not negotiate on this unfortunate matter,” he said.

Gachagua was accompanied by various political leaders including Governor Kang’ata, Senator Joe Nyutu, Woman Representative Betty Maina, and Maragua MP Mary Wamaua. Others included MPs Joseph Munyoro (Kigumo), Erick Wa Mumbi Mwangi of Mathira.

The leaders pledged support for Gachagua’s bid to eradicate drugs in the region.

