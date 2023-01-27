Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – The performance of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been put in doubt after he failed to deliver on the mandate that President William Ruto gave him.

This is after he failed to reach an agreement with governors and the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) despite engaging them for more than 6 hours as the chairman of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC)

Gachagua was to broker a deal between governors and CRA over the equitable revenue share to counties.

Reports indicate that the meeting extended past six hours after the three parties failed to agree on the standard equitable share to distribute to counties.

Governors demanded the amount to be capped at Ksh425 billion- an increase of 14 percent as opposed to the current Ksh 370 billion.

However, this was countered by CRA commissioners who sought the amount to be raised to Ksh407 billion.

On the other hand, the National Treasury sought to increase the amount by Ksh10 billion to Ksh 380 billion.

An impasse ensued among the three parties, as the governors failed to have their normal tea and lunch breaks.

Following the deadlock, Gachagua informed the governors that they would meet with President William Ruto in February 2023 to discuss the matter and agree on an amount.

