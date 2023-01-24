Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed blogger Dennis Itumbi’s role in President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking over the weekend in Kirinyaga, Gachagua noted that Itumbi is a close aide to President Ruto and has no designated office.

“Huyu ni mtu wa Rais wa mkono. Ofisi yake inaitwa come here, go there. Hana ofisi yeyote pale lakini yeye ndio mwenyewe,” Gachagua told the gathering as they broke into laughter.

A section of Kenyans led by the Azimio group has been asking what is Itumbi’s role in President Ruto’s administration.

At the same time, Gachagua revisited the kidnapping of Itumbi last year where he claimed that there was a plot to assassinate him.

He alleged that the scaring machinations against Itumbi were under former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing.

“There was a plot to kill this young man. Kinoti sent his officers who kidnapped him and assaulted him, injured him on the knee and removed his nails before being bundled into a car.

“While in the car, his tormentors were discussing how they wanted to kill him,” Gachagua said.

