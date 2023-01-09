Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that he has the power to tell Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja what to do.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Gachagua dismissed critics who have accused him of overstepping on his mandate by opposing Sakaja’s plans.

Last month, Gachagua opposed Sakaja‘s plan of relocating long-distance matatus from Nairobi‘s Central Business District to Green Park terminus inside Uhuru Park.

But during the interview, Gachagua rubbished claims that he is interfering with Sakaja’s work, saying he has the power to tell the governors what to do and not what to do.

Gachagua further said the Executive Order by President William Ruto makes him the bridge between the National and County Governments, hence there was nothing wrong with correcting governors.

“There is no governor that I cannot tell what they need to do…. It is there outlined in the Executive order issued by the president, that I’m the bridge between the National and County Governors,” Gachagua stated.

