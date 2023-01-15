Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – President William Ruto was treated to a warm reception during his tour of the Luo Nyanza, which is perceived to be the political bedroom of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Nearly all elected leaders from the region flanked him during the tour and spoke of their willingness to work with him for the sake of development in a complete departure from the past.

This has led political analysts to say that Raila may be sending a signal to Ruto that he is ready for a handshake which may be bad news for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who may be sidelined in the process like former President Uhuru Kenyatta did to Ruto in 2018.

In his analysis of Ruto’s visit to the Luo Nyanza on Friday and Saturday, Senior Council Ahmednasir Abdullahi said the warm reception the president received in Luo Nyanza indicates that the ODM leader is somewhat showing Ruto that he is willing to engage him in a political deal of sorts.

“Through the warm celebratory reception extended to President William Ruto by local Luo politicians in his current visit to Nyanza, Hon Raila sends a potent loaded message to President Ruto…”I hold all cards, and I’m ready to deal…” he tweeted.

During the campaigns over four months ago, Ruto was jeered in his Nyanza campaign and his convoy got stoned in Kisumu

