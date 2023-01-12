Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has called out Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua for causing panic in the Mt. Kenya region.

This was after Gachagua announced that he was behind the reshuffle of regional commissioners across the country.

Kioni stated that while the DP was bragging about it as an achievement, he had noticed that there were other government employees who had been removed from their offices by Gachagua.

He noted that this move is likely to bring a big division in Mt. Kenya.

“We have realized that even Chiefs and other government employees have been lifted from their offices from Mt. Kenya.”

“This is not something that will bring unity but division. He is also making those in leadership to be in fear in serving Mt. Kenya people,” he noted.

Kioni further warned Gachagua against misusing his power and mistreating government employees and business people.

He noted that the second in command’s move to do away with the so-called cartels from former president Uhuru Kenyatta was also not fair.

“You are in the office to work but not to make employees from the previous regime suffer.”

“There is no way you can make those who worked with Jubilee suffer because the same will happen to you. United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will also be harassed by the next government if you continue with the same spirit,” Kioni warned.

The Jubilee secretary general asked the DP to concentrate on his duties as there are those who have been assigned to review businesses in the country.

“He also stated that he will deal with cartels who worked with Uhuru and business people from Uhuru’s tenure and sue others but this is not the right way.”

“If their contracts are not worth it, let those in authority do their job rather than firing people just because you are in a top position,” he stated.

