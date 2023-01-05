Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has exonerated his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, from corruption charges that have dogged him.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto noted that the corruption charges against Gachagua were politically motivated.

At the same time, the Head of State denied that he played a role in the collapse of Gachagua’s corruption cases and those of other Kenya Kwanza leaders.

“If my deputy was guilty of the corruption charges levelled against him, he would have been jailed a long time ago by the previous administration,” the president remarked.

“I want to assure the people of the Republic of Kenya that I had nothing to do with cases that were dropped by the DPP against Gachagua,” he added.

“You can ask my good friend Noordin Haji the DDP, whether he has ever received my call compelling him to drop any case,” the president challenged.

Ruto further faulted the previous administration for using the criminal justice system for political gain.

“What helped us get elected was because Kenyans were able to decipher what was right and what was wrong,” Ruto remarked while defending Kenya Kwanza politicians.

Ruto’s interview came two days after Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) disowned evidence by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which was used to forfeit Ksh 200 million of Gachagua to the state.

While exonerating the DP, ARA stated it never investigated allegations by the DCI that Gachagua obtained the money fraudulently from state institutions and Bungoma County.

The deputy president is poised to receive back the cash that was forfeited to the state on July 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST