Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has blasted Deputy President Rigahthi Gachagua, accusing him of behaving like a colonial District Officer (DO).

This follows Gachagua’s tiff with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in which he sensationally claimed that he has powers to dictate to governors what to do.

Gachagua claimed that he has been given powers by President William Ruto to dictate to governors what to do since he is the bridge between National Government and County Government.

“There is no governor that I cannot tell what they need to do…. It is there outlined in the Executive order issued by the president, that I’m the bridge between the National and County Governors,” the DP said.

However, in a statement, Sifuna urged county bosses across the country not to take Gachagua’s announcements seriously stating that he is seriously turning into a national joke.

He said that the governors do not report directly to the Deputy President and that they should not be directed by Gachagua on what they should do.

“The 2010 Constitution, in creating devolved units, made them distinct governments in their own right. They are therefore not subject to direction or control by the National Government.”

“The governors do not report to Gachagua. He has no power over county governments and must desist from interfering with their working,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna, who doubles up as ODM Secretary General further stated that by issuing illegal decrees, the second in command was not only turning into a national joke but also behaving like a District Officer (D.O) from a bygone era.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is effortlessly turning himself into a national joke, delivering illegal decrees and generally behaving like a D.O. from a bygone era,” Sifuna said.

The youthful legislator said by masquerading as the bridge between the National and County governments, the former Mathira MP does not understand his mandate and the Kenyan Constitution 2010.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.