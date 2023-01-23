Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has decried that his reform agenda in the coffee and tea sectors was more challenging than he anticipated.

Speaking in Othaya, Nyeri County, Gachagua expressed his shock after coming face-to-face with the reality on the ground.

However, he intimated that he would not be distracted by cartels out to tarnish his name.

“President William Ruto has tasked me to eliminate the middlemen and bridge the farmer to the consumer for maximum benefits.”

“Cartels are vicious, they are rebutting back through propaganda. We will deal with them once and for all,” Gachagua stated.

“Let the cartels look for alternative sources of revenue. They cannot enjoy the maximum yields while the farmers and their families languish in poverty.”

“Farmers cannot be selling coffee to middlemen at Ksh 80 while they sell in Europe at Ksh 3000, these are vicious cartels,” he added.

He further stated that he met with the Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA) officials and cautioned them not to exploit farmers.

Gachagua lamented that the previous administration was not farmer friendly because of conflict-of-interest transacting business at the behest of farmers.

“Those in the previous government failed because of transacting business instead of working for the farmer, they own banks, coffee, milk, and tea. Their aim was just profiteering while hiding money abroad,” he remarked.

President Ruto through Executive Order 1 tasked Gachagua to lead the government’s agenda to reform the coffee, milk and tea sub-sectors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.