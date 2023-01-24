Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that cartels have ganged up to threaten him over his role in leading agricultural reforms.

Speaking in Othaya, Nyeri County, Gachagua alleged that cartels in the agriculture sector have resorted to paying local newspaper outlets to intimidate him.

However, he vowed never to be cowed by anyone in his commitment to lead reforms in the agricultural sector.

“They have paid newspapers 1 billion to tarnish my name so that I can fear. Do I look like someone who can be scared away? I want to tell those cartels to continue paying newspapers but they will not eat money meant for farmers again.”

“Let the cartels look for alternative sources of revenue. They cannot be enjoying the maximum yields while the farmers and their families are languishing in poverty,” said Gachagua.

The second in command noted that he has already met with Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) directors and agreed on a framework for implementing reforms in the tea sector.

President William Ruto in Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 tasked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to oversee reforms in various agriculture sub-sectors, key among them, coffee, tea and milk.

