Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come to the rescue of the widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, who is detained at a city hospital.

Mukami Kimathi is being detained at a Nairobi hospital over a Sh1 million bill that the family has been unable to foot.

Mukami, 101, was admitted to the city hospital on January 5, 2023, with pneumonia symptoms and was treated and discharged on January 12.

The family, however, said Mukami has not been allowed to leave the facility until her bill is cleared.

On Saturday, Gachagua revealed that he has made arrangements to help the window out of the situation.

“I am saddened that Mukami, the wife of the hero of our freedom struggle Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi Wachiuri, has been ill and admitted to a Hospital in Nairobi,” Gachagua said.

“In this regard, I have tasked Embakasi Central MP Hon. Benjamin Gathiru a.k.a Major Donk to look into her situation urgently,” Gachagua added.

The second in command also pledged to visit the ailing widow on his return to Nairobi and assess possible interventions to make her life more comfortable.

