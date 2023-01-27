Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the rise of alcoholism and drug abuse in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Thursday when he launched a mission to fight illicit brews in Mt Kenya, Gachagua blamed the former President for ignoring the menace and instead concentrated on his ‘useless’ handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He further stated that instead of Uhuru urging regional and national administrators to fight alcoholism, he urged them to campaign for Azimio One Kenya Alliance and its party leader, Raila Odinga.

“Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta employed the government officers to popularize Azimio in the region,” Gachagua stated

Gachagua also ordered assistant chiefs, chiefs, and county administrators to fight alcoholism in Central Kenya, warning them of dire consequences if they sleep on their job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.