Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed a plan from their government that will see outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Molu Boya and Abdi Guliye accorded full security as they retire from office.

Speaking on Tuesday when he joined President William Ruto in wishing the three commissioners final farewell at Nairobi’s State House, Gachagua said Chebukati and his team stood firm and refused to be corrupted just to make sure they protect the will of Kenyans during the August 9th Presidential election.

“I want to salute Wafula Chebukati and the other two commissioners for standing up for Kenya doing the right thing. For refusing to be tempted by bribery, for rejecting intimidation to overturn the will of the people and subvert the constitution. You are our heroes,” Gachagua stated.

The second in command further said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration will give the three commissioners full security because there are powerful and dangerous people who might plan to harm them.

“We’re aware that you antagonized very powerful and indeed dangerous people. As a responsible government we have made arrangements that in retirement you have full protection and security to enjoy your life without any fear,” Gachagua stated.

