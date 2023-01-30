Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 30 January 2023 – Fridah Kamuyu, the 22-year-old lady who drowned at Titanic Dam in Juja, was being sponsored by the married man she died alongside when their car plunged into the dam.

Fridah had been dating the polygamous man for four months after they met at one of the clubs in Thika where she was hosting a socialite gig.

He rented her a house in Thika’s Makongeni estate and would frequently visit her.

Fridah’s parents thought she was living in a hostel in Thika where she was still schooling.

While schooling in Thika, she had grown detached from her close relatives.

She rarely called home to communicate with her parents.

One of her friends also revealed that before she died, she was planning to leave the county for greener pastures.

Kiambu County DCI boss Richard Mwaura said investigations now seek to unravel whether the drowning was an accident or self-inflicted malice.

“Mechanical analysis of the vehicle, state of the bodies as recovered, analysis of autopsies, toxicology reports to ascertain chemical concentrations and sound deductions from correlated deductions will give us a file closure or escalation position,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.