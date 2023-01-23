Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton’s manager after a run of poor form which has left them joint-bottom of the Premier League.

The former Chelsea and Derby boss was told his 357-day spell in charge had come to an end during a phone call with Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder.

Lampard reportedly has discussions with Moshiri, Chairman Bill Kenwright, and Kevin Thelwell, Everton’s Director of Football, after a 2-0 defeat at West Ham – Everton’s 11th loss in their last 14 games in all competitions.

The 44-year-old had 18 months left on the contract he signed on January 31 last year.

It has not yet been confirmed but it is expected his backroom staff of joe Edwards, Chris Jones, Paul Clement, and Ashley Cole will also leave with Lampard.

Lampard has also had to deal with disciplinary issues within his squad and last week was forced to send Abdoulaye Doucoure to train on his own following an exchange after the 2-1 defeat to Southampton on January 14.

Everton will now begin the search for the seventh manager in the last seven years.