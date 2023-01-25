Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Four people have died and several others were injured when a crane collapsed during a Hindu religious festival in India.

The incident happened at Draupathi temple in Ranipet District, Tamil Nadu State on Sunday, Jan. 23, at a religious festival.

A video of the tragedy shows people being suspended by the crane, which is attached to a truck and surrounded by a large crowd.

The truck and crane then begins to topple over, prompting festival goers on the ground to scream and flee.

The crane – which was carrying eight people – then hits the ground and people rush to check on those injured.

The crane then falls on its side in front of shocked attendees.

The dead victims have been identified as Chinnasamy, 60, S Bhoopalan, 40, K Muthukumar, 39, and B Jothibabu, 17.

Police spokesperson Deepa Satyan said the crane was operating on uneven ground, which probably caused the vehicle to topple over.

The crane operator has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

It comes just days after six people, including three kids, were tragically killed at another festival in India after their throats were slit by kite strings.