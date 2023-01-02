Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – At least four people have died and three are badly injured after two helicopters crashed on a beach in Australia.

The collision happened near the Seaworld Theme Park on the Gold Coast when one of the aircraft was taking off while the other was landing.

According to reports from media houses in Australia, one helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area difficult to access.

The dead and three most seriously injured people were all passengers in the crashed helicopter.

Ash Jenkinson, 40, was the chief pilot for Sea World Helicopters which runs the tours from the popular theme park.

He is said to have been at the controls of the aircraft that nosedived into the sand.

Mr Jenkinson leaves behind a wife.

After the crash, witnesses rushed to the scene just metres from the heavily crowded theme park and marina – and frantically called emergency services before pulling out those inside the wreckage.

At least 13 patients were being assessed for injuries, Queensland Ambulance Service said.