Friday, 27 January 2023 – The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, Jan. 25, cops and law enforcement sources said.

Dale L. Cheney, 46, fell from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said.

He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on the scene, cops said.

Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise.

The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson said

Law enforcement sources told The Post that police were called to his home twice in 2008 over domestic disputes with his wife. One of the arguments was over finances.

Court records show that the couple had filed for divorce on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Sources said the man was a founder and partner at a Connecticut-based investment company.

“We are truly heartbroken at the situation that occurred this evening outside our rooftop bar, and we are keeping the victim’s family and friends in our thoughts and hearts,” Tom Blundell, the general manager of the Hyatt Centric Times Square, said in a statement.

“We are working closely with local authorities. The safety and wellbeing of all our colleagues, hotel guests and Bar 54 guests remains a top priority, and at this time, as a result of this tragic incident, we will keep the door to the bar’s outdoor space locked at all times,” Blundell said through a spokesperson.

This is the second time in less than four months a person plunged from the same hotel bar.