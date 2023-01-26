Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Former Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has broken his silence on missing out on key appointments in President William Ruto’s government.

During an interview, Mwaura said he had no powers to dictate the president on appointments.

He mentioned that the responsibility of choosing who is fit to serve in government squarely lies with the head of the state.

“I will leave that to Ruto because he is the one who has the mandate of choosing who he feels is right,” Mwaura said.

However, he reiterated that he remains an ardent supporter of the UDA party, saying he played a key role in making the party what it is today.

“I am a UDA diehard. I registered 17,000 people when I was vying for the MP position, opened two offices, and employed four people to work for UDA,” the former senator said.

Senator Mwaura has eyed several state jobs but he is yet to get one to date.

Mwaura applied to be a member of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) but failed to get the seat. He was also among the leaders who were eyeing Principal secretary posts but failed to make the cut.

After losing in the UDA nominations while eyeing the Ruiru MP seat, Mwaura embarked on helping the party conduct official activities.

