Monday, January 9, 2023 – Supporters of Brazilian far-right ex-President, Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress in the capital.

The dramatic scenes on Sunday January 8, comes a week after left-wing veteran Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s inauguration.

Supporters of Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept that he lost the election broke through barriers of the country’s congress building in Brasília.

In videos shared on social media on Sunday, January 8, Bolsanaro’s supporters can be seen tearing through barricades and smashing windows of the congress building.

Police used tear gas but failed to repel the demonstrators, some of who also stormed the nearby presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro’s supporters are calling for military intervention and the resignation of da Silva better known as Lula – who defeated his far-right rival in October’s presidential election.

The scenes on Sunday are very reminiscent of storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 by supporters of Donald Trump, who also happens to be an ally of Bolsonaro.

President Lula is currently on an official trip in São Paulo state.

In his inauguration speech, he vowed to rebuild a country in “terrible ruins” while decrying the policies of his predecessor, who went to Florida, US last week to avoid the handover ceremony.

Watch the videos below

Terroristas estimulados pelo ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro impedem policiais do choque de adentrarem o Palacio do Planalto e os agridem. pic.twitter.com/RswlQbMVyU — George Marques 🇧🇷 (@GeorgMarques) January 8, 2023

URGENTE: Invasores quebram vidraças da chapelaria do Congresso e invadem a Câmara dos Deputados. Extremistas já estão no Salão Verde e nos anexos do prédio. Também houve invasão ao Palácio do Planalto. Presidente Lula não está no local. pic.twitter.com/lP91pLqTuf — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) January 8, 2023

Bolsonaro supporters attacking federal buildings in Brasilia. National Congress and the Planalto Palace, the seat of executive power, both broken into. Images of shattered windows and ransacked workspaces, all painfully reminiscent of Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/esvFYE0HcC — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 8, 2023