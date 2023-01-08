Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 8, 2023 – A former Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in Ireland after being found with £4,000 worth of cocaine in his car.

The ex-footballer was allegedly involved in a car chase with police before he was stopped and detained in the Crumlin area of Dublin last night.

The Irish sportsman, who is in his 30s, was arrested with another man for drug possession and dangerous driving and was released from Crumlin Garda Station this morning, The Irish Mirror reported.

A file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesman told MailOnline: Gardaí arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning, January 6, 2023, in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12.

‘A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the offending vehicle.

‘Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.

‘They have since been bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date.’