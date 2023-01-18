Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Former police spokesman, Charles Owino, is among 38 state officers who have been slapped with show cause letters by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for breach of ethics.

Owino, who is currently director of Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons, was issued with a demand notice over his political activities.

The anti-graft agency said in a new report that the senior police officer was asked to explain why he did not observe the need to be neutral.

“The nature of the notice was to give an explanation on failure to observe political neutrality as a public officer,” the EACC 2022 annual report reads in part.

Owino contested for the Siaya governor race last year and was affiliated to Azimio La Umoja.

He was eventually picked as a running mate to former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo before bolting out and returning to the police service.

The report reveals that EACC issued an advisory to the head of public service to alert all state and public officers to observe political neutrality.

