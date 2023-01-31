Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – Seasoned media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge has narrated how the late Benga singer John De’Mathew secretly built him a house upcountry.

Taking to his Facebook account, Njogu shared a photo of the house and said memories of the late musician who perished in a road accident flood his mind every time he is in it.

“Every time I’m in this house, I remember John Demathew. Without informing me, he woke up one day and called Maina Baba and John Ndung’u Kalulu.

“They got into the car and drove all the way to Njoro Karima Mutiume.

“They found my dad. They asked my dad to show them where I’m supposed to build my village house.

“When he showed them, they marked the size of the house,” he narrated in part.

DeMathew called Njogu after completing the house and they organized a housewarming party.

He expressed his happiness as De’Mathew was able to attend the housewarming party before his demise.

Njogu and Demathew were very close friends.

The vernacular presenter helped DeMathew to push his music when he was ruling the airwaves at Kameme FM.

