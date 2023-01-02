Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 2, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Oswago, has claimed that the 2013 presidential election was rigged and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was right in saying the election had illegalities and irregularities.

In an interview with one of the local dailies over the weekend, Oswago alleged that unnamed actors printed excess ballot papers, a move that saw former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s votes skyrocket against those of Raila Odinga.

He said the plot was executed by powerful men in the late former President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

“There is a high likelihood that it was rigged,” Oswago said, adding that there were a lot of technology failures in most of the polling stations across the country.

Raila Odinga moved to the Supreme Court to challenge Uhuru’s win but the Supreme Court led by former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga upheld Uhuru’s win and dismissed Raila Odinga’s petition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.