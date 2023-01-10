Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Former French First Lady Carla Bruni has taken to Instagram to describe Meghan Markle as the Yoko Ono of Royals.

Bruni shared a photoshopped image from Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement photo shoot, but replaced the Duchess of Sussex with Yoko.

The edited image shared to her 750,000 followers, had lyrics from All You Need is Love by The Beatles.

Carla, who is married to former French President, Nicolas Sarkozy, was on a major shade adventure with the post as she was comparing Meghan’s involvement in Harry’s life to Yoko’s relationship with John Lennon, which has widely been portrayed as the reason The Beatles broke up.

While some praised her over the post, others said it was ‘racist’ to compare the two women of color and their supposed influence over their husbands.

Like the Duchess of Sussex, Ono was an actress who moved to the UK to marry into a world famous British institution, but soon left for the US amid a dramatic rupture.

Some critics believe today that claims of her ensnaring John Lennon and deliberately causing the breakup of the biggest band of all time is a narrative rooted in sexism and racism.