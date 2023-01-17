Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Former Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has swallowed his pride and accepted a job offer from Maseno University in Western Kenya.

According to Maseno University, Magoha will be employed as a professor of Surgery at the School of Medicine.

Maseno’s School of Medicine was established in 2011.

Before being appointed as Education CS in March 2019, he served as chairman of the Kenya National Education Council (KNEC)

He also served as the University of Nairobi’s Vice-Chancellor between 2005 and 2015.

Magoha was born in 1952, he undertook his primary education in Yala and Nairobi before joining Starehe Boys Centre and Strathmore College for his High School education in Kenya.

He then proceeded to the University of Lagos in Nigeria where he studied Medicine. He furthered his studies in Surgery and Urology at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin, Ireland, and Royal Postgraduate Medical School Hammersmith Hospital, London, Department of Urology, where he earned various academic awards.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.