Friday, January 27, 2023 – Former Education Chief Administrative Secretary, Zack Kinuthia, has revealed the reason why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has a herculean task of ending alcoholism and drug abuse in the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua is breathing fire and has instructed national and regional administrators to use force to fight illicit brews in the Mt Kenya region.

But in a long Facebook post on Friday, Kinuthia said fighting alcohol is political and Gachagua will have a huge task of fighting the menace.

Here is Zack Kinuthia’s long Facebook post.

In your County,

If Governor convened in the room his/her Deputy, Senator, Woman Representative, MPs and all MCAs to discuss the menace of Alcoholism and the solution to it, the meeting would end in disarray, and phones to the manufacturers of these killers brewers would be made while the meeting is ongoing.

If you don’t know, these merchants are no ordinary people. They have put on the monthly salary, your Police Commander and his/her entire rank below to the Constable patrolling your village alley.

They have financed the politicians you voted for. They enticed me with sweet deals when I was vying, but too good to thereafter keep my soul if I accepted.

They continue to hang out, follow, finance parties and schemes of your politicians, to keep them at arms length. They are sticky. Not going to let your Governor crack a single permit, a single establishment or close the distilling container /compound where they are secretly brewed.

Don’t even dare to hope. Alcohol is Political, and no Politician will dare it. It has hydra heads.

Or maybe you can dare to hope against hope! Sons of ‘Mau Mau’ are in charge, and I hear they milk female bears sitting on alligators lower jaws.

The Kenyan DAILY POST