Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – George Foreman, an American former professional boxer has filed a countersuit against a woman who accused him of sexually abusing her 45 years ago when she was a minor.

The lady identified as Gwen H and one other, claimed Foreman groomed, and eventually sexually abused them, when they were still underage.

Foreman who accused the woman of intentionally dragging his name through the mud and flat-out lying, filed the countersuit on Monday, January 23.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Foreman acknowledges that he can’t sue Gwen for the allegations she wrote in her lawsuit but he says she stepped outside that protection when she held a news conference 3 months later.

During the news conference, Gwen had said;

“He asked me to remove my clothes, and if I didn’t then my father would be fired, so I complied.”

Foreman claims Gwen’s allegations, repeated in the news conference are “entirely fabricated” and she has “zero corroborating evidence in the form of documents, photographs, letters, or witnesses to support Gwen’s false claims against Foreman.”

The boxer added that Gwen is “hoping that the passage of time will excuse her complete lack of evidence.”

He also recalled how Gwen allegedly demanded more than $12 million from him in order to stop her from going public with what he calls “her bogus claims.”

Foreman says he has suffered “anxiety, sleeplessness, worry, shock and humiliation” since Gwen’s news conference and he is suing her for unspecified damages.