Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – 65-year-old Aled Glynne Davies, a former BBC editor was found dead in water four days after disappearing on a New Year’s Eve walk.

Davies’ corpse was discovered two miles from where he was last seen. The former radio worker had a meal with his wife before deciding to go out for a walk in Pontcanna, Cardiff, but he never returned to his worried family.

More than 400 people joined the search as his family desperately appealed for homeowners to check CCTV for footages of Aled.

The police later found the father-of-two’s body close to Cardiff Sailing Club at around 9.40am on January 4.

An inquest into his death at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court has been adjourned. Speaking after his body was found, Superintendent Michelle Conquer said:

“We continue to support Aled’s family at this very sad time and our investigation continues to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.”

South Wales Police added;

“Aled’s family would like to thank everyone for all the support they’ve had over the past few days and have asked that Aled’s life be celebrated.”