Monday, 16 January 2023 – Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris has passed on at the age of 31.

TMZ reported that Harris who made it to the top 6 in 2014, suffered a heart attack Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama, and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance but didn’t make it.

The singer will be remembered for the 2014 audition where his version of Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” blew judges away.

Following his incredible audition, CJ rocked America with powerful versions of “Too Close,” “American Woman,” and “Free Fallin’.” He was chosen by the judges as a wild card in the semi-finals after not receiving enough votes, getting kept in the competition — making it all the way to the top 6 before getting eliminated.