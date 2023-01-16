Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – Former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada and her security guard were shot dead at her home in Kabul early Sunday morning, Jan. 15, according to Kabul police.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m., local time on Sunday, according to local police chief Molvi Hamidullah Khalid.

Nabizada represented Kabul in Afghanistan’s parliament from 2019 until the government was overthrown by the Taliban in August 2021.

She was one of the few female former lawmakers who remained in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Nabizada’s brother was also wounded in the attack, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

The police spokesman said an investigation to determine who carried out the attack is underway.

Sunday’s shooting is the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the Taliban seized power.

“Rising insecurity is of grave concern,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan wrote in a statement condemning the attack. “Violence is not part of any solution to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.”