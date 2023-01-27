Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has opened up about the last moment he shared with the former Education CS George Magoha, a day before he passed on.

Magoha died on Tuesday evening after he collapsed in what his family says was a cardiac arrest.

But, according to Tuju, the deceased had complained of fatigue a day before his demise.

Tuju noted that his former colleague at the cabinet had attributed the exhaustion to the planning of his late brothers’ burial.

He also says he last met with the former Education CS on Monday evening and that he was in high spirits.

“I was in this house on Monday afternoon when we were discussing the funeral arrangements of Prof. Nyabera who is his brother,” Tuju said.

“He was fine, he told me he was exhausted but that could be attributed to the running up and down organizing for the burial of his brother whose body was arriving in the country,” Tuju observed.

Tuju noted that Prof. Magoha did not show any sign of having health challenges.

“He was in high spirits. We sat and talked and there was no indication whatsoever that he had any health threat,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.