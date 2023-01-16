Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 16 January 2023 – A man has been found guilty of conspiring with Alshabaab terrorists to bomb Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in January 2019.

The suspect, Victor Odede Bwire, was convicted of the offence by a Nairobi court on Monday.

A forensic analysis of his phones showed that he had sent information on KICC’s security arrangement to contacts in Somali.

He reportedly collected and transmitted information on KICC’s security arrangement using his phone to the holder of a Facebook account Mohammed Yare Abadalla, who comes from Somali.

The court heard that the information was intended for use in the commission of a terror act.

He also faced a separate charge of collecting information to aid a terror act.

The prosecution submitted that the information was intended for use in the commission of a terror act.

He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Lillian Arika.

The accused will be sentenced on February 8, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.