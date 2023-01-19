Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua has claimed that a section of Kenyans living in the Middle East are selling illicit brew to survive.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show on Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Mutua regretted the act, arguing that it risks other Kenyan workers in the gulf countries.

“As a government, we are doing everything possible to take care of Kenyans working in Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries. The problem is that some Kenyans engage in illegal and criminal activities when they go there,” Mutua said.

The CS asked Kenyans abroad to respect the culture of different nations.

He noted that such individuals will not only be deported but will harm the country’s image abroad.

“How can you open alcohol dens in a country where consumption of any alcoholic drink is prohibited?” Mutua posed.

“Apart from them getting deported, these illegal activities affect our country in general. It leads to weakening of the Kenyan passport and crippling of the government’s efforts in dealing with issues of welfare for its citizens abroad,” he explained.

