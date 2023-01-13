Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Newcastle United midfielder, Joelinton has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in court at the end of the month.

The Brazilian footballer was pulled over by police at 1.20am on Thursday January 12, and was arrested by officers. He was subsequently charged for driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

Joelinton will appear in court on January 26, two days after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Southampton.

Newcastle paid £40million for the former Hoffenheim player in 2019 and he is thought to earn around £80,000 per week.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: ‘Shortly before 1.20am today (Thursday) officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

‘Joelinton Casio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26.’