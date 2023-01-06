Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Brazilian footballer, Dani Alves has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after following her into a nightclub toilet in Barcelona.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra force confirmed on Wednesday January 4, that a woman filed a complaint on Monday at one of their police stations.

A report on the incident containing her statement will now be sent to an investigating court so a judge can decide whether to summon witnesses and the man she has identified as her alleged aggressor for questioning.

Barcelona-based news website El Taquigrafo said in a report on Tuesday it had seen CCTV footage showing Alves entering a bathroom in the nightclub alone with the woman the night of December 30 to 31 and exiting after 47 seconds.

In a detailed account of the footage, the woman was seen bursting into tears when he left the venue with a male friend 10 minutes later and two female pals with her alerted security staff who called in police.

Alves, 39, has yet to make any official comment with representatives telling Spanish press he was in the nightclub briefly but insisting nothing happened.

A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esqudra said on Wednesday: ‘The victim of an alleged indecent assault at a nightspot in Barcelona on the night of December 30 to 31 has presented a formal complaint.

‘She filed that complaint at a police station on Monday.

‘A report will now be submitted to an investigating court which will determine what steps should subsequently be taken.’

Overnight it emerged the Instagram of Alves’ model wife had been taken down.

The site now comes up with a message saying: ‘Sorry this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.’

Spanish media have already picked up on Joana’s Instagram ‘exit’, news website OKDiario calling it ‘strange’ and another describing it as a possible reaction to the alleged Barcelona nightclub incident.

There is nothing to suggest the two are linked in any way.

He is widely considered as one of the greatest full-backs of all time. As well as two spells at Barcelona, Alves has played for Sevilla, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo.