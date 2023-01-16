Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – Footage has emerged on social media about the tragic final seconds of former Zambia international footballer, Philemon Mulala who died earlier in January, 2023 after he was attacked by his pet dogs.

The former Zambian international footballer aged 60 was declared dead on the scene on Saturday, January 7, in Lichtenburg, South Africa.

The three dogs that attacked him on his back garden have since been removed from the property by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

A police statement, read by spokesperson Sam Tsulanyane, described the circumstances in which his body was found by his wife.

It read: ‘She did not bother to go and check what was wrong [when the dogs were barking] as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently barked at pedestrians and vehicles passing by.

‘After the electricity was restored [after loadshedding], she went inside looking for her husband, but could not find him.

‘Upon continuing with her search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden.

Watch the tragic video below (Warning – Viewer discretion is advised)

Former Zambian International footballer Philemon Mulala killed by his 3 dogs, including 2 pitbulls. People should know that pitbulls are not so intelligent, those who keep them must be very careful or better stay away from keeping them at all. Pitbulls are dangerous pic.twitter.com/W9nRl07C9C — Brother Barth (@brotherbarth) January 15, 2023