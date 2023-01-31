Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – American rapper and hype man, Flavor Flav has taken some time to reflect on how he overcame a crack addiction which cost him almost $1 million per year.

The Public Enemy hype man came clean on DJ Akademiks’ ‘Off The Record’ Spotify podcast.

According to Flav, getting off drugs was the hardest obstacle he’s ever overcome and he’s convinced God allowed him to survive to share his story.

He said he spent $2400 per day on crack and hid it from those closest to him, including Chuck D and his other PE bandmates.

The Long Island-born rap legend first revealed his crack addiction in his 2011 book, “Flavor Flav: The Icon The Memoir.” He tells Ak he was his own biggest and best customer, on account of having a lot of money during his heyday.

Flav also frowned upon today’s hip hop landscape, noting how rappers are filling their lyrics with drug use, which doesn’t leave him very hopeful for the future.

He also predicted that crack will be around as long as there are humans.