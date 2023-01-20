Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – A mastermind of land grabbing in the city has been exposed.

The dangerous flashy man identified as Peter Munene targets elderly Kenyans and foreigners with prime properties in Nairobi.

On 18th January, 2023, he was caught red handed trying to grab land from an elderly mzungu in Karen.

Read the expose below.

Property Owners in Kenya BE ALERT!

Watch out for these two VERY DANGEROUS PROPERTY GRABBERS… REAL THUGS.

Yesterday they turned up in KAREN again.

One PETER KAMAU MUNENE already has several cases against him!

He is a very DANGEROUS MAN. BE ALERT.

TAKE A PICTURE OF HIM AND HIS ACCOMPLICES WHEREVER YOU SEE HIM.

HIS ACCOMPLICE LIKES TO HANG AROUND SHELL PETROL STATION IN KAREN WHERE THERE’S A JAVA CAFE.

HIS NAME IS BERNARD MBUGUA NG’ANG’A.

“On 18th January 2023, Richard Hooper was minding his own business at his home in Karen, a place he owns and has called home for the last 25 years when two strangers showed up at his gate. One of them claimed he was the Karen Police Deputy OCS and he had brought Peter Munene Kamau a flashy guy driving Range Rover KCY 907 aggressively seeking access to Hooper’s land.

Hooper thought they were joking but they were dead serious. It has now emerged one of the individuals is Peter Kamau Munene who works in cahoots with Bernard Mbugua Ng’ang’a. If you google that name, you will see a man who has several court cases where he has been charged with land fraud.

They’re allegedly part of a dangerous land cartel that targets expensive properties owned by elderly Kenyans and steal them. They move so fast and your land is gone before you know what’s happening. They work together with corrupt lawyers, Ministry of Lands officials and the police to steal land from their rightful owners.

Yesterday friends of Richard Hooper and the Karen community stopped what appeared to be an attempted land steal by this land gang. From the documents filed in court, Bernard Mbugua Ng’ang’a claims he had lived in Hooper’s property for 24 years. The same land that Hooper has lived in all this time, and Bernard has never been seen there.

Bernard has moved to court to get the court to declare him as the rightful owner. Hooper in his response in court has denied these claims by Ng’ang’a. Richard states he has never abandoned his Property.

Sources indicate that Bernard operates in the courts and ministry of lands bribing government officials, while Peter Munene is the person who is sent to evict rightful owners from their land.

The land gang have twice tried to gain access to Hooper’s property but they failed. They have behaved in a very intimidating way. Munene was arrested at the scene together with his accomplice Jackson Mwangi Wambui. Jackson has been charged with impersonating a police officer at Ngong Law courts this morning. Munene was told to report back to Karen Police Station today.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.