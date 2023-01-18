Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart seem to have confirmed their rumoured relationship.

The singer-actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers member, 33, were pictured on a flirty date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley, on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Photos obtained by Page Six show the couple bowling with friends.

According to the publication, an eyewitness said the couple was “making out” like teenagers while enjoying some alone time.

“There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” the insider said.

Selena Gomez has been relatively quiet about her love life since her split from The Weeknd in October 2017.

As for Drew, his most recent ex-girlfriend, Eve Jobs, seems to have deactivated her Instagram amid his new romance with Selena.

Eve Jobs, 24, is the daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs. She is a professional model.

Drew Taggart was previously linked to models Haley Rowe, Meredith Mickelson and Chantel Jeffries.