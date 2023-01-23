Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – 28-year-old Joseph ‘Joey’ Shaw, who previously appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates back in 2017, has been handed a 6-year jail sentence after being found guilty of being involved in a heroin ring.

This is coming after the police raided a property on Silkstone Road, Bradford, West Yorks, in 2021.

Shaw and his younger brother, 24, admitted to conspiracy to supply both cocaine and heroin. Joey was also charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis.

A third man, Mohammed Bashir, 42, of Silkstone Road was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

Bashir will be sentenced at a later date, having pleaded not guilty before going on trial. He later changed his plea and pleaded guilty.

They were arrested when police acting on a tip-off raided a string of addresses they used and seized 31kg of heroin and £100,000 in cash, Bradford crown court heard.

At the time, West Yorkshire police confirmed that they found the Class A drugs in two laundry bags which were hidden in the attic, while the cash was found in a locked sports bag.