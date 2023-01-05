Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is lucky to be alive.

This was revealed by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who revealed that some powerful people wanted Wajackoyah dead and gone.

Speaking during the memorial service of Wajackoyah’s late father, Mzee Tito Jakoya, in Indangalasia, Kakamega, Orengo vowed to publish an expose’ on Wajackoyah’s assassination plot.

He stated that he would reveal the names of the assassinators in a book he was authoring.

“I am writing my book, and I will disclose to Kenyans the people who wanted to kill Wajackoyah,” he alleged.

“It is good that most of them are dead. Others who worked with the government were mercilessly killed but we thank God that we are alive,” he noted.

Orengo helped Wajackoyah, then a police detective, when he was being hunted over the death of the late Robert Ouko in the 1990s.

Being a lawyer, who was part of the murder case, the governor used information he had obtained from the Roots Party leader to reveal the truth revolving around the murder case.

“I have known Wajackoyah for a long time. He shared with me a lot of information from his previous workplace.

“I am not scared of saying it. When late Ouko was killed, I was part of the case, and Wajackoyah was, at that time, my great friend,” Orengo uttered.

Wajackoyah had to run abroad to save his life. Orengo was angered after learning that former Nakuru District Commissioner Jonah Anguka had been accused falsely of killing Ouko.

“I thank God that Wajackoyah is alive today. It is a shame to those who wanted to eliminate him to see him alive and even vying for the presidential seat,” he announced.

