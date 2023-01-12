Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Fast-rising Kenyan female rally driver, Maxine Wahome, has today been charged with the murder of celebrated rally driver Asad Khan.

Khan died in December after a domestic squabble.

Wahome, who is out on bond, appeared before trial magistrate Bernard Ochoi for the mention on Thursday.

She was first brought to court when the incident happened before Khan passed on.

At the time, police were investigating grievous harm charges against her.

Khan is alleged to have fought with Wahome, who was also her boyfriend.

The fight allegedly led to him sustaining injuries and losing a lot of blood that may have led to his death.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), through state counsel James Gachoka has requested the court to grant them 14 days to conclude investigations in the matter.

Gachoka said the investigating officer had not received the DNA results of the case and they needed two weeks to complete investigations, now that the victim has since passed on and they are no longer investigating assault but murder.

Through her lawyers, Wahome requested the court to vacate the orders by the court that had directed her to appear at the police station every Thursday to help with investigations.

However, Ochoi dismissed the request saying that the two weeks requested by the DPP to complete investigations cannot jeopardise her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.