Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – Social media has erupted after a pastor was caught on camera trying to pray for an obese man with a big belly.

In the video that has spread online like a bushfire, the energetic pastor is seen touching the man’s belly and praying to God to remove the fat, which he refers to as meat.

‘’Father remove all this meat,’’ he says as his brainwashed congregation looks on.

The video has since sparked reactions, with many people calling for churches to be regulated.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.