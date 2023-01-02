Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Fast-rising Kikuyu comedian Muthee Ndegenye has broken up with his girlfriend, DJ Sonnie, weeks after he officially introduced her to his parents.

The witty comedian took to his Facebook account and announced that their hyped relationship had flopped.

He said his love for Sonnie was genuine, adding that it is heart-breaking to call it quits.

“I was okay with our relationship setup because I believed our love would overcome any barrier. But sadly, I was wrong. I don’t think that I am strong enough.

“I spend too much of my time on you. I feel like I will never be able to love someone the way I loved you. It is a heartbreaking decision I am making.

“You will always dwell in my heart no matter where I go in life,” he wrote.

He further wished her the best in her future endeavours and said that he hopes she will find a man who loves her genuinely.

Word has it that married Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro is the cause of Ndengenye’s breakup with DJ Sonnie.

It is alleged that Sonnie was secretly seeing the youthful MP.

Ndengenye thought they were just friends but after digging deeper, he found out that they were secretly dating.

Sonnie and Ndindi Nyoro were recently pictured goofing around together, raising eyebrows.

The photos have since gone viral after Ndengenye announced his breakup

Below are photos of Ndengenye and Sonnie before breaking up.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.