Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – The fashion industry is mourning the death of young model Jeremy RuehlemannJeremy Ruehlemann.

The news of the passing away of the 27-year-old model was announced by his friend Gianni Simpson on Facebook. The cause of his death hasn’t been revealed.

‘I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard,’ Siriano captioned the post. ‘This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what.’

He wrote that Ruehlemann ‘was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever.’

Siriano’s continued: ‘I’m sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special. I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please.’

Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and Miami branches, Core Hamburg, IMM Brussels, and The Mgmt in Sydney, according to Footwear News.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruehlemann was a native of Mahwah, New Jersey, who worked as a camp counselor and studied psychology in school before leaving in 2017 for a career in modeling.

He had walked in several of Siriano’s runway shows and had modeled for brands and designers including John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian.

The rising star also appeared in GQ and Playhaus Magazine and worked with Superdry and Perry Ellis.

Ruehlemann’s last Instagram post was a behind-the-scenes picture from what appeared to be a photo shoot with Tommy Hilfiger brand, captioning it, ‘Bts with Tommy.’