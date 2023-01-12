Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Popular gospel artist and media personality, Holy Dave, appeared before a Kibera court on Thursday to answer charges of assault.

The court heard that the celebrated rapper assaulted a businessman last year in October during an altercation at a Kilimani Club.

According to police records, Dave, who is out on bail, hit the businessman identified as Keem with an alcohol bottle.

Keem was reportedly sitting in the VIP section with two friends when a confrontation between him and Holy Dave started.

It is alleged that the rapper hit him on the left side of his face.

The victim sustained a deep cut on the left side of the face near the eye and his clothes were soaked in blood.

Both Holy Dave and Keem were escorted by the security guards outside the club.

The assault incident was later reported to the police and Holy Dave was arrested.

Police retrieved CCTV footage of the said incident that will be used as evidence in the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.