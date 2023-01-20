Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 20 January 2023 – A man has been exposed for masquerading as a city askari and extorting money from taxi drivers.

The smartly dressed man camps outside Nyayo house and harasses taxi drivers who drop and pick up passengers around there.

He demands Sh 3,000 bribe from the cab drivers after flashing a fake badge.

He was warned that his days are numbered and his photo exposed on social media.

Check out the post.

